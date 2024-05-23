FOOD TRUCK FIRE: 'Between the Bunz' destroyed in Bonita Springs

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla — A food truck fire early Thursday morning destroyed a small business in Bonita Springs.

The owner of the Between the Bunzfood truck told Fox 4 Bonita Springs Community Correspondent, Dominga Murray, that she lost her entire livelihood.

The damage is so bad, you can barely make out the name of the business on the outside of the truck in the bottom right corner of this picture.

Fox 4 A sign for the Between the Bunz food truck can barely been seen in the lower right. It was destroyed in a fire Thursday in Bonita Springs.

Investigators say the fire started at about 4 a.m. Lee County Sheriff's Deputies who were working in Bonita on US 41 saw the smoke first. They followed it to a storage lot on Bonita Beach Rd.

Fox 4 A Bonita Springs fire fighter sprays water on the Between the Bunz food truck. It was destroyed in the fire early Thursday morning.

That's where they found the truck engulfed in flames. Bonita Fire and Rescue says they had the fire out in a matter of minutes. They say a leaking propane tank made the fire a little tougher to fight.

This video shows fire fighters working to put the fire out, before sunrise.

Bonita Springs Food Truck Fire

The food truck owner told Dominga Murray that investigators are still looking into what sparked the fire. She said it could've been electrical.

Fox 4 The Between the Bunz food truck was destroyed in a fire in Bonita Springs early Thursday.

This is a developing story, we will update it as soon as new information is available.