Firefighters respond to home fire on Miller Road in Bonita Springs

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — The Bonita Springs Fire Department said it responded to a fire around midnight Thursday into Friday, on Miller Road.

Thankfully, there are no injuries reported in the single-house fire. However, one firefighter was hospitalized for dehydration - then later released. One person was inside the home, but got out before firefighters arrived, officials said.

Bonita Springs Fire Department

They noted, crews had difficulty putting the flames out, because there was not a fire hydrant near it. Instead, crews relied on other departments' tankers.

The cause was still unknown as of 4:30 a.m.

Firefighters advise there could be lingering smoke in the area off I-75, Friday morning, because of humidity.

Estero and North Collier Fire Departments also responded.