Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your CommunityBonita Springs

Actions

Firefighters respond to home fire on Miller Road in Bonita Springs

Screenshot 2025-09-12 045312.png
Bonita Springs Fire Dept.
Screenshot 2025-09-12 045312.png
Posted
and last updated

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — The Bonita Springs Fire Department said it responded to a fire around midnight Thursday into Friday, on Miller Road.

Thankfully, there are no injuries reported in the single-house fire. However, one firefighter was hospitalized for dehydration - then later released. One person was inside the home, but got out before firefighters arrived, officials said.

Screenshot 2025-09-12 045155.png

They noted, crews had difficulty putting the flames out, because there was not a fire hydrant near it. Instead, crews relied on other departments' tankers.

The cause was still unknown as of 4:30 a.m.

Firefighters advise there could be lingering smoke in the area off I-75, Friday morning, because of humidity.

Estero and North Collier Fire Departments also responded.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Connect with your Community Correspondent

Eric Lovelace