Firefighters respond to home fire on Miller Road in Bonita Springs

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — The Bonita Springs Fire Department said it responded to a fire around midnight Thursday into Friday, on Miller Road.
Thankfully, there are no injuries reported in the single-house fire. However, one firefighter was hospitalized for dehydration - then later released. One person was inside the home, but got out before firefighters arrived, officials said.
They noted, crews had difficulty putting the flames out, because there was not a fire hydrant near it. Instead, crews relied on other departments' tankers.
The cause was still unknown as of 4:30 a.m.
Firefighters advise there could be lingering smoke in the area off I-75, Friday morning, because of humidity.
Estero and North Collier Fire Departments also responded.