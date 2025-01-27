Watch Now
FHP: Driver hits, kills motorcyclist in Bonita Springs

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash involving a motorcyclist.

On Saturday night, troopers say a motorcycle was going south on US-41 in the center lane, approaching Foley Road.

An SUV, driven by a 19-year-old Cape Coral girl, was stopped at Foley Road at the intersection.

Troopers say the girl went into the intersection and hit the side of the motorcycle, killing the 27-year-old driver.

The teen and her passenger had no injuries.

The crash is under investigation.

