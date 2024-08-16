EAT, DRINK, DONATE: The Wonder Gardens and Rooftop at Riverside partner up

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — The Bonita Springs Wonder Gardens is a staple of the city and is undergoing a revitalization project called 'Renew the Wonder'. One thing that could make that project a little bit easier, is money. This is exactly why Rooftop at Riverside and the Wonder Gardens are teaming up.

Chris Magnus owns Rooftop at Riverside.

"We're really excited to partner with group that's been in our community for 100 years," Magnus said.

He says when people pay their tab after eating, they have an option to leave a small donation. This month the beneficiary is the Everglades Wonder Gardens, just a mile away in Downtown Bonita. It's a place with all of the animals you can imagine.

Jessica White works at the Gardens and says these donations are coming at a perfect time.

"We have our new, 'Renew the Wonder' project right now with the City of Bonita Springs and so we have a 10-year plan that we are going to need a lot of donations raised for some of our new projects and buildings," she said.

Jessica white works at the Wonder Gardens and says this is the second hurricane season where they have not had a space for the animals in case of an emergency. That's one of many things the facility is working to fix.

MASTER AND STRATEGIC PLAN STEFANSSON DESIGN AND CONSULTING — WONDER GARDENS MASTER PLAN OF THE WONDER GARDENS

"We have a new event building we want to build and our canopy tour that's going to be a canopy walk that goes up into the trees so that you can see things from a different angle," she said.

Eat, Drink, Donate is starting right now and each month a new non-profit will be chosen to receive the money Rooftop at Riverside raises.

"It helps us as a small local business connect with the mission of our local charities," Magnus said.