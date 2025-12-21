Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Driver arrested for DUI manslaughter in deadly Bonita Springs pedestrian crash

A 39-year-old man and a dog died when an SUV struck pedestrians on Pennsylvania Avenue Saturday night.
BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — A 25-year-old man was arrested for DUI manslaughter after a deadly crash that killed a pedestrian and a dog in Bonita Springs Saturday night, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Ever Alfredo Matias Burgos was booked into the Lee County Jail on Saturday after the crash that occurred at 9:51 p.m. on Pennsylvania Avenue near Rio Vista Circle.

According to troopers, Burgos was driving a sport utility vehicle west when he went off the road while approaching a curve. The SUV struck two pedestrians walking on the sidewalk along with their dog, then collided with a guardrail before overturning.

A 39-year-old man from Bonita Springs was pronounced dead at the scene. The dog walking with them also died.

A 37-year-old woman suffered critical injuries and was transported to a local hospital. Burgos and a 22-year-old male passenger were seriously injured and taken to an area hospital.

Troopers say the crash remains under investigation.

