Downtown Bonita Springs expands as the Sugarshack opens this weekend

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — What started as a group of friends playing music in their backyard in Bonita Springs has now become something much bigger. The Sugarshack, a brand-new restaurant and music venue, is set to open Friday, Jan. 31, offering seating for more than 400 guests and bringing a fresh energy to downtown Bonita Springs.

The name “Sugarshack” came about in a casual moment years ago. During a recording session at the home of founder Eddie Kopp, one of the musicians looked around and said, “You guys have a cute sugar shack here!”

That remark stuck, and over the next decade, what started as a small backyard music project evolved into something much bigger.

From Backyard Sessions to a downtown destination:

Kopp first launched The Sugarshack Sessions YouTube channel 11 years ago, just a few blocks from the venue’s new location. The channel gave local musicians in Florida a space to share their music with a wider audience, eventually attracting regional and national touring acts.

Fox 4 Eddie Kopp on the drums at the Sugarshack Downtown stage.

"This local scene is very, very strong," Kopp said. "I started with all the locals to really build a foundation for the channel, then I started expanding into regional bands, then I started cold emailing national touring acts passing through the state."

Now, Kopp’s vision has turned into a full-scale restaurant and venue featuring two bars and a $300,000 sound system in the heart of Bonita Springs, right across from Riverside Park.

The Sugarshack has already hired over 120 employees, selected from more than 1,200 applicants.

Fox 4 The Sugarshack Downtown team enjoying a moment of music before their grand opening weekend.

Preserving History in a New Space:

The building that now houses the Sugarshack was once a 1940s transmission shop, and instead of tearing it down, the team made a commitment to preserving its history.

"They could have cut down the whole place," said Gary Rudd, General Manager and Partner. "They kept the sentry oaks, right across from this magical banyan tree. This is a 1940s auto shop, so that was important to do. To be honest, it was very costly, up and around $7 million."

But not everything there costs money. The Sugarshack also features over 100 donated guitars, each with its own unique local connection, lining the walls as part of the venue’s decor.

Fox 4 One of over a hundred guitars that were donated locally as decor for the Sugarshack Downtown.

Kopp hopes this is only the beginning, with plans to expand beyond Bonita Springs in the future.

The Sugarshack officially opens its doors to the public on Jan. 31.