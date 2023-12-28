Doc's Beach House thriving 15 months after Ian

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — Doc's Beach House in Bonita Springs is back open, 14 months after Hurricane Ian. Fox 4 checked in to see how the business is doing since.

Daisy, Harry and Frankie Reynolds traveled to Bonita Beach all the way from Europe. The last time they were visiting, Doc's was closed.

"It was just like the outside bit and then the beach, there were the little drinks but there was not actually an inside restaurant," Daisy said.

It took 14 months to reopen the restaurant after Hurricane Ian. Now, it's busy with a crowd of customers inside.

"It's great to see Southwest Florida is in better shape and it looks better than it did when the hurricane hit," Harry Reynolds said.

For repeat visitors like Daisy, Harry, and Frankie, they say there's one thing bringing them back.

"We came here in April, we came here in summer, and we sometimes come for Christmas, and my favorite thing is the food," Daisy Reynolds said.