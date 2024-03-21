DeSantis visits Bonita Springs to sign health care bills

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis signed 5 bills into law Thursday afternoon. The bills were championed by Senate President Kathleen Passidomo under the 'Live Healthy' initiative.

"They're all different aspects of the health care crisis we face in Florida," Passidomo said.

The bills are as follows:



SB 7016: Will help expand educational resources to increase and retain residents in Florida's health care system amid a quickly growing population.

SB 322: Allows for public record exemptions for certain practitioners, for example, those who wish to practice in more than one state. Senate Bill 7016 explains who qualifies.

SB 1758: Pushes funding toward those with disabilities to be able to get in-home and community care.



SB 330: Generates a partnership with Florida universities to educate health care workers on behavioral health.



SB 7018: Provides low interest loans to entrepreneurs working to mitigate health care system issues.

"I want more beds for mental health patients, particularly people who are not able to function in society, and I think this is going to be a key component of that," DeSantis said.