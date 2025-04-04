Watch Now
Crash causes outage in Bonita Springs, BSFD says

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — Power is back to many people in Bonita Springs after a crash caused an outage, Thursday night.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office confirms a driver hit a pole, then left the scene.

LCSO's K9 Unit and Aviation Unit investigated the scene. The Bonita Springs Fire Department said it also helped LCSO search for the driver, for about two hours.

Meanwhile, FPL had "the grid shut down," according to firefighters, temporarily. At one point during the evening, FPL was reporting thousands of outages. As of 9 a.m. Friday morning, no outages in the area werestill listed by FPL.

LCSO said its Traffic Unit is still investigating.

Fox 4 has reached out to learn more.

