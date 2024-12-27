Community pushes back on Bonita Springs Riverside Park changes

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — Riverside Park is home to concerts and festivals in Bonita Springs. City Council approved a $226,000 proposal to revamp it. Some people believe it will liven up downtown while others say it's a waste of money. Rvi Planningis the architecture firm.

WATCH DOMINGA MURRAY'S FULL REPORT:

Community pushes back on Riverside Park changes

Lynn Doty is a Bonita Springs resident.

"I think we should invest in these parks but I don't know that the things they were mentioning on that list are the right things," she said.

More of the changes include moving the oak tree from the center of the lawn to another part of the park. It would add concrete seating and turf instead of grass.

"I really don't like Astro Turf. I feel like it's kind of fake, tacky plastic, hot, and unsanitary," she said.

Many people online think it's a waste of money. They think the more than $200,000 dollars allocated to making changes here could be spent differently, for example, on Depot Park nearby.

The City believes these changes could improve the park’s function for events and daily use.