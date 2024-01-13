Center for the Arts Bonita Springs sets up for weekend art show

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — For people looking to do something with friends or family this weekend, there's an art show setting up right in the heart of downtown Bonita Springs at Riverside Park.

Loretta Menuez is the operations director for the Center for the Arts in Bonita Springs.

"We have over 200 artists, international, national, regional, and local. They come from everywhere," she said.

While it's free to the public, donations are welcomed. It serves as a fundraiser to grant scholarships to the students at the center.

Roger Van Lieshout is one artist, excited for this weekend.

"People, places, things that I see that kind of capture my imagination... I translate those to pencil sketches which then become oil paintings," he said.

You can find him and the hundreds of other artists in the park Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 5pm at 10450 Reynolds St, Bonita Springs, FL 34135.