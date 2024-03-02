BUYING A BOAT? Bonita Springs Boat Show in town through the weekend

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — The 35th annual Bonita Springs Boat Show off Old 41 is underway through the weekend.

"Anything boating related you will find here," said show manager, Kyle Good.

Dealers in the area are excited to be a part of the show. Jason South with the Bonita Boat Center is one of them.

"The show has a lot to offer everyone here in Bonita Springs, come and down and have a great time at the 2024 Bonita Springs Boat Show," South said.

One of the most important things about boating is safety. Marine experts like Captain Jenni Maughan was on-hand to teach potential buyers.

"It's terribly important that people understand what the signage means, and how to read the markers, and what side of another boat to pass on," she said.

Good says there's something for everyone.

"So maybe you're not in the market for a boat, but we have apparel, kayaks, paddle boards, marine electronics, all the fun gadgets that boaters love," he said.