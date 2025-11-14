Bonita Springs' Wonder Gardens secures state money to rebuild event space damaged by Ian

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — After receiving a long-awaited state grant, Wonder Gardens in Bonita Springs is moving forward with plans to build a new event center to replace the one damaged during Hurricane Ian.

The original space was flooded and remained unusable for more than a year before it was removed. However, the gardens have now received a $1.3 million grant from the state to help fund the reconstruction of a new and improved space.

“When Ian came through where we’re standing and threw the whole gardens, there was 3 and a half feet of storm surge,” said Neil Anderson, president and CEO of Wonder Gardens.

Anderson said the new building will overlook the Imperial River and provide a climate-controlled space for weddings, educational programs, and other community events year-round.

“And what we’re going to do with that funding is we’re going to open up a new event building, a new event center that will kind of overlook the Imperial River,” he said.

The 2,100-square-foot center will include a kitchen, restrooms, and a deck overlooking the lawn. Anderson said the design aims to maintain the gardens’ signature Old Florida look while modernizing the space.

After all, Wonder Gardens is celebrating its 90th anniversary.

“It really had a lot of different possibilities,” he said. “And we know this is one of these legacy places and we want to keep true to what the Wonder Gardens is," he added.

If all goes according to plan, the new event center is expected to open in 2027.