Bonita Springs Wonder Gardens adjusts to cold snap with indoor animal relocations

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — When the temperature drops in Southwest Florida, it's not just humans reaching for extra blankets. At Wonder Gardens in Bonita Springs, staff have been working around the clock to keep their tropical residents comfortable during this week's cold snap.

"The majority of our animals are either reptiles or tropical birds not used to the cold weather at all," said Caitlin Henry, director of living collections at Wonder Gardens.

The wildlife sanctuary has moved many of its tropical birds indoors to climate-controlled spaces where staff can regulate temperatures and provide extra enrichment activities. Henry said the decision isn't always based on a specific temperature reading.

"We don't have an exact temperature that we look at. We look more for if it's going to be prolonged exposure to cold temperatures, if the wind chill is going to be really low," Henry said. "It's just kind of a play it by feel instead of a play by ear."

With wind chills predicted to drop into the 20s, Wonder Gardens has brought inside their parrots, tropical parrots, cockatoos, Amazon parrots and eclectus parrots. Some birds that normally roam outdoor exhibits are now housed behind the scenes in the front building and office spaces with backup heating systems.

For larger animals that can't easily be moved indoors, like the sanctuary's Sulcata tortoises, staff have created insulated dens filled with hay and covered with tarps. Heat lamps provide additional warmth, and feeding schedules have been adjusted since the animals aren't getting as much sunshine to help with digestion.

The cold weather has also brought an unexpected challenge: falling iguanas. Henry said the sanctuary, which serves as a refuge for the invasive species, found about five cold-stunned iguanas during morning rounds.

"They fall right from the trees when they're cold, and they're still alive usually," Henry said. "They're usually just cold stunned, and we just move them out of the public view and let them recoup."

Wonder Gardens is offering discounted admission prices while some bird exhibits remain closed to the public. The sanctuary has posted notices on its website, social media and at exhibit locations to inform visitors about the temporary changes.

Staff are also providing extra interaction and enrichment for the animals staying indoors during the cold snap. On warmer days with sunshine and less wind, some birds may be allowed outside for brief periods.

For pet owners dealing with similar challenges, Henry recommends providing animals with indoor shelter or insulated outdoor spaces with bedding like hay to help them stay warm and dry.

