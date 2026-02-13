Bonita Springs woman searches for kidney donor after 28 years of community service

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — A Bonita Springs woman who has spent nearly three decades serving her community is now asking for help as she searches for a kidney donor while battling stage 5 kidney disease.

Deborah Braendle has dedicated 28 years of her life to serving her community in Bonita Springs. She has worked for nonprofits and is currently a member of the Bonita Springs YMCA.

Ten years ago, she was diagnosed with chronic kidney disease due to hypertension.

Braendle said she is on the deceased donor list, but because of her B negative blood type, it could take up to four years to find one.

That's why she launched a campaign website to try and get her one sooner and raise awareness for early detection.

She says the goal of the campaign is to find a donor, but also to raise awareness for early detection. She says throughout all this, when things get hard, she looks at her arm.

"And it says, Keep going. And every day, I can look at it and say, 'Keep going.' And that's what I do. I just keep going, I keep, I'm This is not going to stop me," Braendle said.

The campaign is called "R u my type?".

