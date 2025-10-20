Bonita Springs sex offender sentenced, state attorney says

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — Monday morning, Roger Pavon of Bonita Springs was sentenced to the maximum of 30 years in prison for two counts of unlawful sexual activity, according to the Office of the Florida State Attorney.

The office said Pavon is designated as a sexual offender.

The defendant was convicted in September, after a jury trial in Lee County.

Assistant State Attorney Adam Sullivan prosecuted the case.

Authorities said the defendant had unlawful sexual activity with the teenage victim at a home in Bonita Springs in 2024. The victim told their mother who contacted law enforcement immediately, according to the state attorney.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office handled the investigation.