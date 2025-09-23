Bonita Springs man charged with murder appears in court

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — A 71-year-old man accused of fatally stabbing a family member in Bonita Springs appeared in court, but his hearing was postponed due to translation issues.

Fox 4 saw Salah Chelih appear in a Lee County courtroom wearing a padded uniform, Monday. He is charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of a family member, according to authorities and court records.

The court tried to secure an Algerian Arabic translator for Chelih but encountered difficulties in doing so. The judge ultimately decided to reschedule the hearing to Friday to allow Chelih's attorneys sufficient time to arrange for a private translator.

Chelih will remain in custody until his rescheduled hearing.

Lee County deputies say Chelih stabbed the family member to death in Bonita Springs.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.