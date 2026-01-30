Bonita Springs man charged with 15 counts of possessing child pornography

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — A 69-year-old Bonita Springs man was arrested and charged with 15 counts of possession of child sexual abuse material following a Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigation.

Jeffery Howard Oppold was taken into custody as part of FDLE's statewide initiative to locate and arrest criminals targeting children and sharing files depicting the sexual abuse of children.

FDLE started the investigation on December 30, 2025, when agents conducted an online operation aimed at identifying individuals sharing child sexual abuse material on a peer-to-peer sharing network. Investigators said they identified an IP address that was downloading files depicting the sexual abuse of children. The investigation revealed that the IP address belonged to Oppold, a press release said.

On January 27, 2026, FDLE agents served a search warrant for Oppold's home and seized an electronic device. A digital forensic analysis identified multiple files of child sexual abuse material on the device, FDLE said.

Oppold was taken to the Lee County Jail.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.