Bonita Springs literacy council plans to create driver's test classes after English-only policy

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — A new Florida policy that requires all driver's license tests to be taken in English has prompted the Gulf Coast Literary Council in Bonita Springs to create specialized classes to help non-English speakers prepare for the exam.

Starting February 6, the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles mandated that all drivers exams must be taken in English only, eliminating previously available language options.

Leah Mason, the Gulf Coast Literary Council's executive director, said the organization already offers English-learning classes but immediately began planning a new course in response to the policy change, which she expects to be ready in around a month.

"We will have a class solely focused on English language driver's testing," Mason said.

The council identified the need after observing their community's response to the new requirement.

"We're listening to them speak, and we know the need is out there," Mason said.

Isabel Toledo, originally from Guatemala, learned English through the council's programs and now works there. She said the free classes eliminate a financial barrier for people in the community.

"This place is helping a lot of people," Toledo said.

Toledo believes more people will seek help from the organization as they navigate the new English-only requirement.

"It's hard, it's not easy, but I think it's possible. That is for our benefit if we take the correct way," Toledo said.

