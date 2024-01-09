Bonita Springs gets first Rooftop bar

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — A new rooftop food truck park is nestled in the heart of downtown Bonita Springs.

"Finally, we're ready, Thursday at 11 o'clock we are open to the public," co-developer Chris Magnus said.

Rooftop at Riverside has been in the works for the last few years and the owners are excited to open January 11, 2024. The goal is to make downtown Bonita Springs, a destination.

The food trucks include all different kinds of cuisine from French food to ice cream.

"What I'm most excited for come Thursday is to see everything happen. All the hard work that we've put together, come together and come to fruition, and see it actually working," Phil Wills said.

He's a hospitality expert, gaining popularity on the show Bar Rescue. He helped design the restaurant alongside the owners.

"We saw this as a great opportunity to bring success that we saw down in Bayshore to Bonita and really light up our downtown. Now that that's happened, we see another great project like SugarShack Downtown coming in, and I think we're going to continue to see Old 41 blow up and continue to explode," Magnus said.

The city chose the food truck park when it was just a proposal. Now people who live in the city say they're getting excited, especially for the cocktails sold inside of the building.

wftx Cocktails at Rooftop at Riverside

"I'm new to the area, I just got here last year. A lot of people have told me about the change that's happening right here on Old 41. I'm kind of new to getting down in this area and they're doing a great job in the community and getting Old 41 up and running and there's a lot of excitement," Scott Gregor, who lives in Bonita Springs said.

