Bonita Springs Fire Station 27 reopens after Hurricane Milton repairs

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — Bonita Springs firefighters are once again ready to respond from Bonita Fire Station 27, after completing repairs from Hurricane Milton.

Since its closure in October, Station 27’s crew had been working out of a neighboring fire station on Mango Drive.

“For those two months we were still getting calls, and it taxes the system a little bit,” said Chief Greg DeWitt. “Our closest station on Mango Drive has its own district to run and they had to come into this district.”

Station 27 is no stranger to hurricane repairs, it was damaged badly in Hurricane Ian and was closed for nine months. Fortunately, Hurricane Milton’s damage was not as extensive.

“We had to totally gut the station during Hurricane Ian, this time it was only two feet of drywall,” said DeWitt. “This is the second time, hopefully it's our last.”

According to Bonita Springs Fire Control & Rescue District, Station 27 responded to over 400 calls in 2023. DeWitt said the station’s location at 26105 Hickory Blvd is ideal to respond quickly to those calls.

“Our goal is 4-6 minutes anywhere in Bonita Springs, especially in popular areas, so that is why we’ve seen the need, the necessity to be here,” DeWitt explained.

Additionally, the station features unique access to a private marina, facilitating fast marine emergency responses.

Station 27 has unique access to a private marina.

“It's about the only one in Lee County that has a boat and a station on the water so our response time for marine emergencies is less than two minutes,” said DeWitt. “Because all we have to do is walk across the parking lot and be on the boat.”

Three firefighter-paramedics man Station 27, and operate an E-27 mini-pumper, along with other fire, medical and life support equipment.