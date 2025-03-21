BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — The 10th Annual Bonita Springs Film Fest is coming up! This year the theme is, 'The Magic of Bonita Springs'.

It is open to ALL genres, ages, and levels of skill.

Watch as Wendy White, the winner of the 2024 competition, gives advice to applicants this year:

Bonita Springs Film Festival encourages applicants

The 2025 Festival’s Gala will take place at Prado Stadium 12 Theaters in Bonita Springs on Thursday April 17.

A spokesperson from the City of Bonita Springs says, "We are supportive of the event and enjoy seeing what people create about Bonita Springs."

The films must be 10 minutes and under with credits included. A cash prize is awarded to the winner. You can buy tickets here.