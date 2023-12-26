Bonita Springs American Legion works to reopen, but needs your help

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — The American Legion in Bonita Springs took on six feet of storm surge after Hurricane Ian and now, its members are asking for the community's help.

"Everything...just everything was gone," Brian Brinkman, the post second vice commander said, referring to the hurricane's aftermath.

The legion was a safe space for veterans to find community and fellowship, especially important after serving the country.

"You hear about mental health issues and those kinds of things which are very big, this is a place for people to come in, with like people," Brinkman said.

Now, the legion is trying to open its doors again.

"We brought in about $100,000 of just local donations," Brinkman said.

During the season of giving, donors are matching contributions.

"We started a capital campaign in August, with the goal of achieving $200,000 to get us some seed money to get going [on fixing the building], Brinkman said.

He says the best way to contribute is by check, if you would like to help.

The address is: PO box 1931 Bonita Springs, 34133. Checks can be made out to Bonita Springs Legion.