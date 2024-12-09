‘Be bonita with us’: Bonita Springs celebrates its first-ever Pride Festival

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla — Bonita Springs hosted its first-ever pride festival - the Event organizers said it was a milestone moment for the city and it’s LBGTQ+ community.

From unique boutique shops to tasty food trucks and live entertainment, people came out to celebrate on Sunday. For Dominique Sierra, President and Founder of Bonita Springs Pride, it’s about putting the city on the map in a meaningful way.

“We noticed that the community needs something like this. There’s Naples, there’s Southwest Florida, there’s Cape Coral - but not Bonita. It’s like the forgotten gem city. So, we thought why not be Bonita and create a Bonita Springs pride,” Sierra explained.

Austin Schargorodski Dominique Sierra, President and Founder of Bonita Springs Pride.

Sierra said events like this aren’t just fun - they make a real difference in the community. “We want you to know that we are here,” said Sierra. “We accept all walks of life, and you are not alone. You can be you, and you can be Bonita with us.”

Plus, Sierra said this is just the beginning. With more events like a 5K run on the horizon, she encourages everyone to follow their social media and check their website fore updates.