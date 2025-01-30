Anonymous donor promises grant match if Bonita Senior Center can raise $50,000

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — The Bonita Senior Center just scored a $50,000 grant match.

It provides memory care, food insecurity help, technology classes, assistance moving, and day trips to keep their seniors socialized.

In early 2024 the Center had about 300 members.

"Today we have about 450 members, Executive Director, Karen Gustafson said.

About a month ago, FOX 4's Bonita Springs Community Correspondent Dominga Murray reported on the center's rapid growth:

'I'm home': Bonita Senior Center sees massive growth in members

"There are a lot of people who have lost their spouses over the years and they just really don’t have anywhere where they feel like they belong," she said.

With the need for their services in and around Bonita Springs, they're trying to boost their funds. An anonymous donor is matching up to $50,000 in donations through February.

So far, $35,000 of that goal is raised.

The money raised will make providing these programs possible for years to come. Click here if interested in donating.