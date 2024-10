BONITA SPRINGS, Fla — Here's something you don't see every day on Little Hickory Beach.

This video was sent to us by Kim Biagetti.

Gator on Little Hickory Beach in Bonita Springs

She took this video on Thursday after someone spotted this alligator on the shore, and contacted alligator trappers.

Biagetti says the trappers tried several time before the animal was finally caught.

A trapper says they're taking the 8 feet 2 inch gator to an alligator farm.