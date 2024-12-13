"A needed demolition" Bonita Springs Elementary to undergo big changes

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — Bonita Springs Elementary School is one of the oldest buildings in the city. Soon it will be dust and gravel before it takes on a new look. The Lee County School District says the changes to come are a must.

"We are overcrowded," Principal, Cynthia Hernandez said.

The teacher to student ratio is about 19 to 1. With more than 500 students enrolled, they've run out of space.

"Our students have actually adapted quite well to respectfully be quiet through the hallways because we actually have teaching going on in the hallways," Hernandez said.

Fox 4 reported 2 weeks ago about a petition to leave this building alone, which garnered more than 1,000 signatures from people who live in the community. The over-crowding and a termite issue makes the school, as the school district calls it, unsafe.

Rob Spicker, the Public Information Officer for the Lee County School District says students will not be displaced during this process. The construction will happen around them.

"The plan essentially is to remove two of the current buildings, the main building in front, and the cafeteria building. Then replacing those as we do some remodeling around the campus," he said.

The design phase will be done in January which will go before the school board. Then the district will look into budgeting. The construction is set for completion in 2027.

