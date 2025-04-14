A knock, a prayer, a burglary: Trio prays with Bonita Springs woman, then steals from her, LCSO says

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is warning to not open your doors to just anyone.

They say on April 10, a homeowner opened her door to people who she says were asking to pray with her. That’s when one of the people snuck into her home and stole her property.

Fox 4’s Bella Line shows us the inside camera footage of the woman rummaging through the house with, what looks like, socks on her hands before leaving through a side door:

Prayer scam leaves Bonita Springs woman missing thousands in property

According to Lee County deputies, two of the three suspects distracted the homeowner with prayers, while the woman went inside the victim's home.

She got away with $3,500 worth of jewelry and cash, deputies say. A report says the woman had socks and gloves over her hands. In the video, she took them off and went out a side door.

Trish Routte with SWFL Crime Stoppers says they are looking for these suspects and a white sedan.

"Right now we just have one victim that we know of. We hope that there aren't others out there, but we believe that this, this group may have tried this loop with other folks as well,” said Routte.

Line went to the neighborhood, and many people who live near there said they were surprised this would happen in their neighborhood.

"I'm not surprised that someone would do that but I'm also surprised because this neighborhood is really safe,” said Mary Jo, a homeowner.

Many saying they often have religious groups and salesmen knocking on their door.

"It's quite unfortunate that we have to be this careful but like I said it's the world we live in,” said James, a resident.

Crime Stoppers says when crimes like this pop up in Southwest Florida, the criminals are often from out of town.

Routte says investigators have let Charlotte and Collier counties know about this to try and track where they are headed, if they strike again.

"If they are here in town right now we are obviously concerned that they're going to hit other neighborhoods,” said Routte.

Routte says if you do choose to talk to someone who knocks on your door, shut your door and make sure they don't have easy access into your home.

If you live in the area, Crime Stoppers is asking that you check your surveillance video to see if you may have caught them on camera.