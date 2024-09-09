8-foot gator caught in front of Bonita Springs Home

Lee County Sheriff's Office deputies helped trap an 8-foot gator in front of a home in Bonita Springs over the weekend.

You can see on the body camera video below that LCSO posted to facebook, saying the "swamp puppy" showed up on someone's doorstep.

The monster sized gator was right next to the Bonita Springs' driveway early Sunday morning.

BONITA SPRINGS GATOR.mp4

Florida Fish And Wildlife relocated the alligator. FWC says if you have a nuisance gator to report you can call FWC’s toll-free Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 866-FWC-GATOR ( 866-392-4286 ), and the agency will dispatch a contracted nuisance alligator trapper to resolve the situation.

Just last week a 7-foot 3-inch alligator attacked an 84-year-old woman in North Fort Myers.

She was out walking her dog when she was bitten on the leg at the Julia Mobile Home and RV Park.

See FOX 4’s North Fort Myers Community Correspondent Austin Schargorodski's report from last week below.