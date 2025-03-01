36th ANNUAL BOAT SHOW: In Bonita Springs until Sunday

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — The 36th annual Bonita Springs Boat Showis underway. Hundreds of boats are on display at the Poker Room, off Old 41.

Dealers are getting excited and welcoming customers for the show this weekend, Nick Eng is one of them. He's the General Manager at Walker's Marina.

"We're right here between Naples and Fort Myers," Eng said.

There are people on site to teach boating and fishing safety. The marine industry brings in about $12 billion dollars annually, according to the Marine Industries Association of South Florida.

"If you look around you can't go down a canal without seeing boats out there. You can go out in the water and they're everywhere. It's a big piece of our industry and the financial standing of the town [area]," he said.

The show kicked off Thursday and runs until Sunday from 10AM to 5PM.

There is free parking and admission is $10.

Children 16 and under are free. There are lots of kids activities.