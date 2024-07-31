Back to School Giveaways and Events

EVENTS
August 3 - 4th
Back to School Bash at Gulfcoast Town Center
Estero
11AM - 1PM
August 3rd
Backpacks and Prayer Giveaway
North Fort Myers
10AM - 1PM
Back-to-School sales tax break is in effect until August 11th. More below:
Cape Coral families say Florida's back-to-school sales tax break helps ease the financial stress
August 3rd
Back to School Event at Farmer Joe's
Cape Coral
10AM - 2PM
August 3rd
Back to School Event by Charlotte Co. Parks & Recreation
Port Charlotte
11AM - 2PM
August 10th
Lipman's Backpack Giveaway and Back to School Event
9AM - 12PM
WAYS TO HELP
August 3rd
Back to School Supply Drive for Community Cooperative
11AM - 1PM