Back to School Giveaways and Events

Here's a list of some back to school events for you and your family to check out in our area.
EVENTS

August 3 - 4th
Back to School Bash at Gulfcoast Town Center
Estero
11AM - 1PM

August 3rd
Backpacks and Prayer Giveaway
North Fort Myers
10AM - 1PM

Back-to-School sales tax break is in effect until August 11th. More below:

Cape Coral families say Florida's back-to-school sales tax break helps ease the financial stress

August 3rd
Back to School Event at Farmer Joe's
Cape Coral
10AM - 2PM

August 3rd
Back to School Event by Charlotte Co. Parks & Recreation
Port Charlotte
11AM - 2PM

August 10th
Lipman's Backpack Giveaway and Back to School Event
9AM - 12PM

WAYS TO HELP

August 3rd
Back to School Supply Drive for Community Cooperative
11AM - 1PM

