“This is very, very exciting to me:" DeSoto County seniors benefit from technology classes and equipment

ARCADIA, Fla. — Thousands of dollars are being spent to help DeSoto County seniors communicate better through technology.

“This is very, very exciting to me, and I’m looking forward to learning as much as I can," said senior Rosa Jones.

A group of seniors at Senior Friendship Centers in Arcadia are learning how to be tech-savvy one class at a time.

“It got me onto Zoom, and now we’re learning a lot about Gmail," said senior Sue Chad. "It’s very helpful in sorting things out and putting them in clouds, which I didn’t know how to do before.”

It’s all thanks to Comcast and Church of the Redeemer out of Sarasota. They gave grant money to Senior Friendship Centers to help bridge the technology gap among seniors in DeSoto County.

"I’m learning how to get on Zoom so I can talk to my grandchildren who are far away in another state," Jones said.

Participants can get a free hands-on education on how to use computers, websites, and a number of other important things.

"[The program will also help them] learn how to order medications if they need to order medications, and how to keep up with their SNAP programs due to paperwork," said Senior Services Manager at DeSoto County Diana Harms.

Seniors also said it gives them the confidence they didn't have before when using technology.

“I wanted to know something about computers," said senior Sadie Thornton. "I was so nervous about computers. Every time I needed an answer for something I had to call my daughter. She might be at work, and I panicked.”

It's never too late to learn something new.

“I’m just ready for whatever they do," said senior Vera Thornton.

Senior Friendship Centers staff said the goal is to educate even more seniors with these workshops and resources. The public can find out more information by calling SFC at 863-494-5965. You should ask to speak to Diana Harms.