'THIS IS DEVASTATING': Woman recalls tragic moment childhood friend disappeared in Peace River accident

DESOTO COUNTY, Fla. — Robin Cordes made the desperate 911 call Sunday after Dwayne Lindsey's airboat broke down in the Peace River and the river's powerful current pulled him underwater near bridge pylons.

"This is devastating... devastating," Cordes said.

The friendship between Cordes and Lindsey began in the third grade and lasted through the years. But, what was meant to be a relaxing fishing day on the water for Cordes turned tragic in moments.

Lindsey was trying to paddle his broken-down airboat to meet his partner at the boat ramp, who left the boat earlier to get help, when the river's current overpowered him.

"Dwayne was a nice country boy, you know, good ole boy. He's a good guy. He'd help anybody. He would help. He would have dove in that water to save me...you...you know...anybody," Cordes said.

Cordes remembers childhood memories with Lindsey, including riding bikes together and playing at each other's houses. Though life eventually took them in different directions, she believes Lindsey had found his way to a better path.

"We all have had tragedies in our lives that maybe caused us to go in the wrong direction. But we do come back. We can change our lives if we so choose. And I do believe Dwayne had changed his life. He was doing well," Cordes said.

Having grown up on these waters, Cordes warns people about the hidden dangers that lie beneath the surface, especially when water levels rise.

"This river's a beast. Don't put your boat in the water when the river's up. That's my advice to everybody," Cordes said.

In DeSoto County, those who knew Lindsey want him remembered not for how he died, but for the life he lived and the person he was becoming.

"Good guy. Dwayne Lindsay, may he rest in peace, good dude," Cordes said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.