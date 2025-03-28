Police chase makes its way through multiple counties and ends in Arcadia

ARCADIA, Fla — On March 25th at around 2:00 AM, DeSoto County Sheriff's office, received information from Hardee County on a vehicle fleeing from Wauchula police.

The suspect, Christopher Montgomery, entered DeSoto county in his red Nissan with no headlights on, escaping from deputies.

Once he entered Arcadia, the Arcadia police continued the chase.

After several minutes, Montgomery crashed his car and then tried to flee on foot. He was then quickly arrested and taken into custody.

In his vehicle, officers found a firearm, ammunition and a small amount of marijuana.

Click here to see body cam footage from the chase.

ARCADIA POLICE CHASE VIDEO.mov

Montgomery has been charged with fleeing to elude law enforcement, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, resisting arrest without violence, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

In a Facebook post by the Arcadia Police Department, City Marshal Jones issued the following statement:

“Let this be a reminder to anyone who thinks they can come into the City of Arcadia to break the law and put our community at risk—you will be held accountable. I’d like to commend the responding officers and the DeSoto County Sheriff's Office for their swift action and teamwork in bringing this situation to a safe resolution.”