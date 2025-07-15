National Weather Service issues flood warning for part of DeSoto County

DESOTO COUNTY, Fla. — The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a minor flood warning for part of DeSoto County. The warning covers the Horse Creek River near State Road 72.

Watch FOX 4's Hunter Walterman speak with DeSoto County's Emergency Management director about how the department is preparing:

The river was at 5.7 feet as of Monday evening. The NWS expects Horse Creek to flood Wednesday morning and rise to 13 feet by Thursday afternoon. Previously, the NWS forecasted the river to rise 14 feet.

WFTX - Andrew Shipley FOX 4 Meteorologist Andrew Shipley put together a graph that shows how high the Horse Creek River is expected to get.

There could be localized flooding in low-lying areas with poor drainage, according to Rick Christoff, DeSoto County Emergencey Managemet director. The department is monitoring the situation, Christoff said, and communicating with partners like the NWS to determine possible flooding impact.

National Weather Service National Weather Service gauge of Horse Creek River water level by State Road 72, starting July 7, 2025.

Emergency Management is keeping an eye on areas that have traditionally experienced flooding along the Peace and Horse Creek rivers. Rain and localized flooding is typical this time of year, Christoff said.

"This is the normal rainy season that we have. We're in Hurricane season, but this isn't a named system that's coming at this point," Christoff said. "So we're not going to be impacted like we were with some previous storms like Ian, or Helene, or Milton,"

Neighbors around Horse Creek told FOX 4 they are not concerned, echoing Christoff. People can sign up for DeSoto County Emergency Management alerts on its website.

