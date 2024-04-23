LOCK YOUR CARS! Break-ins are on the rise in Arcadia, police say

ARCADIA, Fla. — There's a new push to get people to pay attention to a crime trend in Arcadia.

City of Arcadia Marshal Quinn Jones told Arcadia Community Correspondent Victoria Scott his team is putting more patrol cars on the road because of the increased number of car break-ins.

Detective Troy Carrillo said young people are doing the majority of the crimes. He also said they're looking for unlocked cars between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m. He says they tend to wear ski masks and black clothing.

Jones told your Community Correspondent the thieves will hit one town for a few nights and then move onto another.

Law enforcement is encouraging the public to take preventative actions before it's too late.

"Make sure you remove all valuables from your vehicles, and please lock them," Carrillo said. "We're doing everything in our power. It's a partnership between us and the community to make sure that it doesn't continue."

Carrillo also said the trend usually picks up once more kids are let out of school for summer.