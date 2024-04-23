Watch Now
LOCK YOUR CARS! Break-ins are on the rise in Arcadia, police say

Marshal Quinn Jones said groups of young people will flock from one area to the next.
Arcadia Community Correspondent Victoria Scott spoke to police officials regarding the uptick in car break-ins.
Arcadia Police Department
Posted at 9:50 PM, Apr 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-22 21:50:38-04

ARCADIA, Fla. — There's a new push to get people to pay attention to a crime trend in Arcadia.

City of Arcadia Marshal Quinn Jones told Arcadia Community Correspondent Victoria Scott his team is putting more patrol cars on the road because of the increased number of car break-ins.

Detective Troy Carrillo said young people are doing the majority of the crimes. He also said they're looking for unlocked cars between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m. He says they tend to wear ski masks and black clothing.

Jones told your Community Correspondent the thieves will hit one town for a few nights and then move onto another.

Law enforcement is encouraging the public to take preventative actions before it's too late.

"Make sure you remove all valuables from your vehicles, and please lock them," Carrillo said. "We're doing everything in our power. It's a partnership between us and the community to make sure that it doesn't continue."

Carrillo also said the trend usually picks up once more kids are let out of school for summer.

