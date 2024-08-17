Goodwill Manasota broadens veteran program in Arcadia

ARCADIA, Fla. — Goodwill Manasota is expanding its service base to help veterans in DeSoto County.

Veterans can now stop by on Thursdays at the Goodwill Community Resource Center in Arcadia starting at 9 a.m.

Victoria Scott Goodwill Manasota is now offering veteran services to nearly 2,000 veterans in DeSoto County.

They can get free employment help, referrals to social service programs, and more.

Victoria Scott Veterans can take advantage of a number of different resources at Goodwill Manasota in Arcadia.

Goodwill Manasota expands veteran services in DeSoto County

Program Manager at Goodwill Manasota Veteran Services Todd Hughes said he wants those who served to know they’re not alone.

He also wants local employers to recognize the valuable skills veterans bring to the table.

“There’s a lot of leadership skills you learn," Hughes told Arcadia Community Correspondent Victoria Scott. "Even if you served your minimum three or four years, you still come out of the military with a lot. So, employers would benefit from taking advantage of the investment the government already made into these people.”

Hughes said about a dozen veterans have stopped by so far.

You can learn more about Goodwill Manasota by clicking on this link.