FWC responds to missing boater incident, Sunday

ARCADIA, Fla. — Emergency responders are looking for a boater after an incident Sunday, in DeSoto County.

On July 20, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office, and DeSoto County Fire Rescue all responded to the scene of a single vessel incident.

Investigators said an airboat with two people on board had some mechanical issues, on the Peace River in DeSoto County. One of the people left the boat and went on land to get help, while the driver stayed on the airboat, according to FWC. While the airboat was drifting down the river, its driver ended up in the water, officers said.

FWC and emergency personnel responded quickly to the scene and began looking for the driver. Search efforts continued throughout the night, but they could not locate them, according to FWC.

As of Monday, July 21, search efforts for the missing person continue.

This is an active investigation, and the FWC is the lead agency.