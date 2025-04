A man is charged with murder after officers found a dead victim, according to Arcadia Police.

On April 5, officers were sent to a home on North Arcadia Avenue to conduct a well-being check, according to the department. Arriving officers said they found a dead female in a bedroom.

Investigators later arrested and charged Hugh Powell with premeditated murder. He is currently being held at the DeSoto County Jail with no bond, according to police.

The investigation is still open.