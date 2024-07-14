Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodArcadia

Actions

Arcadia man behind bars for DUI manslaughter

FHP reported the other driver in the crash between 2 SUVs died.
Florida Highway Patrol
WFTX Digital
Florida Highway Patrol
Posted at 8:57 PM, Jul 13, 2024

ARCADIA, Fla. — We're waiting to learn more about the man, state troopers say, was killed by an impaired driver in Arcadia Friday night.

Troopers say the crash happened on SR-31 in the area of SE Hog Bay Extension N.

They say two SUVs collided head-on just before 11:00pm and both flipped over.

One driver was killed. The preliminary report redacted the state he was from and noted that a "Positive Identification" was "Under Investigation.

Troopers say Alejandro Sanchez Maqueda, 37, was at fault and entered into on-coming traffic.

DeSoto County Jail Inmate
State troopers arrested this man, Alejandro Maqueda, 37, for DUI manslaughter following a fatal crash on SR-31 on July 12, 2024.

Maqueda is facing DUI manslaughter and two counts of DUI property damage.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WFTX-InYourNeighborhood-Thumnbails-1280x720-Generic.png

News In Your Neighborhood

11:28 AM, Nov 08, 2023