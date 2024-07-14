Arcadia man behind bars for DUI manslaughter

ARCADIA, Fla. — We're waiting to learn more about the man, state troopers say, was killed by an impaired driver in Arcadia Friday night.

Troopers say the crash happened on SR-31 in the area of SE Hog Bay Extension N.

They say two SUVs collided head-on just before 11:00pm and both flipped over.

One driver was killed. The preliminary report redacted the state he was from and noted that a "Positive Identification" was "Under Investigation.

Troopers say Alejandro Sanchez Maqueda, 37, was at fault and entered into on-coming traffic.

DeSoto County Sheriff's Office State troopers arrested this man, Alejandro Maqueda, 37, for DUI manslaughter following a fatal crash on SR-31 on July 12, 2024.

Maqueda is facing DUI manslaughter and two counts of DUI property damage.