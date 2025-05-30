ALDI TO ARCADIA: New grocery store brings affordable shopping options to town

ARCADIA, Fla. — Arcadia residents will soon have a new affordable grocery option as Aldi prepares to open its doors in June, providing relief for those who previously had to travel to neighboring communities for budget-friendly shopping.

The new store, addresses a need in the growing city where grocery options have been limited.

"It's great that we don't have to travel to Port Charlotte anymore to go collect them and to get them here in Arcadia," said Toni Badovinac, a local resident.

Arcadia has few grocery stores, and residents say that Aldi will provide much-needed options.

ALDI TO ARCADIA

"I'm excited for Aldi's coming, because it gives an opportunity for a better savings, a better deal on the groceries that are coming here," said Kyle Joseph.

For many in the community, affordability is a crucial factor in their shopping decisions.

"It's affordable and it has such a has so many good things that come in it," Badovinac said.

Others appreciate the quality of Aldi's products.

"They serve good quality, and it will be a strong competition for Walmart," said Justin Hill.

"It really makes a difference to be able to go shop somewhere where you can you know, buy quality food at, not a large price," Badovinac said.

Arcadia Mayor Judy Wertz-Strickland acknowledges the city's growth and the need for more retail options.

"I think that it will give the public a variety of ways to shop and how they shop," Wertz-Strickland said.

The grand opening of the Aldi store is scheduled for June 12.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

