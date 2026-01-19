Youth baseball returns to Alva as parents share their memories of playing on the fields

ALVA, Fla. — The crack of a bat and the catch of a ball will be more common at Alva Fields thanks to Buckingham Youth Baseball organizing seven Alva teams in six different divisions, all part of Babe Ruth Baseball.

"It's going to be exciting to see these kids back in here, bring some life back to this park," said Dan Brophy, president of Buckingham Youth Baseball.

Charles Phoenix, District 15 commissioner for Babe Ruth League, emphasized the benefits for local families.

"To have a league here is a tremendous thing," he said. "It reduces the burden of the families, it reduces costs, and it allows children to do what they need to do, which is play."

Playing baseball on these fields holds special meaning for Grant Fichter, president of Alva Inc., who played there as a child. That's why he helped get the community involved in the new league.

FOX 4 Casey Killam practices catching and throwing with his mom, Danielle Killam, who is on the board of Buckingham Youth Baseball.

"My family, my son, we weren't able to travel to some of the other locations, so this now has allowed us to be a part of it," Fichter said.

Rylan Tindall is one of about 70 kids playing in the new Alva program. His love for the game started at the Alva Fields, playing T-ball before COVID put a stop to youth baseball in Alva.

"It feels great," Tindall said. "It's bringing back so many memories."

FOX 4 A group of players with the new Alva teams practiced at the Alva Fields on Monday.

Parents are also excited to continue making memories in their community.

"This is a small community, and there's not many things that are available around here," said Danielle Killam, a parent and board member of the new Alva Youth Baseball League.

Dustin Tindall, also a parent and board member, shared his connection to the fields.

FOX 4 Many of the kids who are in the Alva community had to travel to play on a baseball team, but now they have one close to home.

"When I was a kid playing at these fields, it's to bring the community field back to Alva and the sport of baseball back into it. I think it's going to be a huge accomplishment," Tindall said.

Spring registration for the Alva Youth Baseball teams is closed, but fall registration opens June 1. The inaugural opening day in Alva will be held on February 23, and organizers are still looking for volunteers and sponsors.

