New schools planned in Alva, but neighbors argue they belong in Lehigh Acres

ALVA, Fla. — A major vote could kick off construction of a new high school, and eventually a middle school, in rural Alva.

Fox 4’s Alva Community Correspondent Austin Schargorodski works in the area daily, so a group called Alva Strong reached out, concerned the school doesn’t belong in their community.

The school is planned on a large plot of land off Tuckahoe Road and Joel Boulevard. The Lee County School District says most students who would attend the school live in Lehigh Acres. So, members of Alva Strong ask if it's for Lehigh students, why not build it in Lehigh?

"There are probably 100 young people who could benefit coming from Alva into a high school, while there are thousands in Lehigh Acres that require a school," said Roger Williams.

"People in Lehigh say they want a school - which is a fact - then why not look down there?" said Patrick Finkler.

Alva Strong says this rural space isn't ready for the kind of growth a school would bring. They say the roads are too narrow and it lacks the infrastructure.

"It's already very hard to get across Joel or get onto Joel in the mornings or coming home at night," said Stacey Eymann.

"The roads would have to be widened. There's no water and sewer out here," Williams said.

"If they build out here, every single child will need to be bused," added Denise Eberle.

The group argues Lehigh Acres already has the roads, sidewalks, and utilities to safely support a school. Members of Alva Strong also point to past projects, like the Riverdale High School renovation, that went over budget, and worry building here could cost taxpayers more to add infrastructure.

"Economically, and in terms of children, and in terms of environment, a school here is a disastrous notion," said Williams.

However, the school district says Alva was chosen because they need at least a 50-acre parcel and none in Lehigh were suitable. They say a middle school is also planned for the site by 2031.

In response to past projects going over budget, the district points to recent builds like Gateway High, Lehigh Acres Middle, and Franklin Park Elementary, which they say came in at or under budget.

If approved, the high school's construction would break ground with plans to open in August 2027.