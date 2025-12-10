FROM TANKS TO TAPS: Anarchy Ale Works nears opening day as Alva’s new brewery

ALVA, Fla. — Something new is brewing in Alva, and it’s called Anarchy Ale Works. It’s a full-scale brewery is almost ready to open and bring a new gathering spot to the rural community.

Fox 4 Community Correspondent Austin Schargorodski went there to get a tour to show you what’s coming.

The finishing touches were going up Wednesday at the new brewery off State Road 80 and Styles Road. Owner John Ford walked Schargorodski through the space, from the taproom, including an indoor wine dispenser truck, to the brewhouse where all the beer gets made.

“I have 20 taps, and I’m hoping to have at least 10 of my own when we open,” Ford said.

Fox 4 Anarchy Ale Works brewhouse

Ford said he’s been brewing as a hobby for 30 years, experimenting with unique ingredients and flavor combinations, and decided it was time to go all in on his passion.

“I’m not ready to retire and kick back,” Ford said, laughing. “So, I thought why not do something I love doing anyhow and hopefully make a place that everyone loves to come hang out at.”

Fox 4 John Ford

When it comes to the location, Ford said he believes the brewery is in the perfect spot.

“We’re right on 80, so we’ve got 23,000 cars a day pass us. A lot of visibility. Lehigh and Alva don’t really have anything like this where you can come have a nice beer, hang with friends, bring your dog in, bring your kids with you,” Ford said.

Neighbors like Cory Boyd said this is exactly what the Alva community has been waiting for.

Fox 4 Taproom at Anarchy Ale Works

“It’s exciting. Alva’s a small town. So when this started here I said hey man that’s great. I live a quarter mile away, it’s within walking distance,” Boyd said.

Ford said he expects to open the doors by the end of January.