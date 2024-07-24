Young man jumps out of stolen car, runs into Walmart, trying to escape

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — Lee County deputies describe a bizarre situation. They say a young man jumped out of a stolen vehicle when they tried to pull him over and ran into a Lehigh Acres Walmart to get away.

Lee County Community correspondent, Miyoshi Price, spoke to a woman sitting in the area when everything went down.

"Everything happened so fast, literally," says the Lehigh Acres resident.

She says she was sitting on a little park bench near the grocery pick-up and the Walmart entrance.

"The helicopter was on top of us," says the Lehigh Acres resident. "We were scared because we didn't know what was happening."

She says the man jumped out of one of these Uhaul trucks and ran inside the store.

"Then a bunch of cops came over to ask if we saw the guy, where he went, what he was wearing, and everything," says the Lehigh woman.

She tells me that the police acted quickly.

She tells us that even though it was scary. She was confident they would catch him.

We learned that he ran inside the Walmart and went out the back.

"It was scary," says the Lehigh woman. "It was the first time I had heard that before in Walmart."

Deputies used K9s and searched for the man from behind the Walmart.

Eventually, they chased him down and arrested him.

