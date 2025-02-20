4 Things to Do in Southwest Florida this Weekend February 20 – February 23

FORT MYERS, NAPLES (WFTX) — Are you on the hunt for the hottest happenings this weekend, look no further—FOX4 is your ultimate destination featuring over 4 exhilarating events, including the meaningful Cape Coral Charity Car Show hosted by our very own Katie Walls! Don't miss out on this must-see event! Everything you need for an unforgettable weekend is available right here!

The Cape Coral Charity Car Show -

The Cape Coral Charity Car Show is set to take place at Mariner High School on Saturday, February 22nd, 2025, from 9:00am to 3:00pm. Sponsored by Cape Coral 1st Methodist Church, this event aims to support the Cape Coral Caring Center, having raised $70,000 in 2024. Open to all makes and models of cars, trucks, and Jeeps, last year's show attracted around 400 vehicles and thousands of attendees. Families can enjoy a day filled with a DJ playing 50's and 60's music, delicious food, 50/50 drawings, a church bake sale, and exciting door prizes. There will also be numerous vendors and information booths, with the first 300 show vehicles receiving goody bags and dash plaques. Over 60 trophies will be awarded, chosen by co-sponsors, so bring your vehicle—whether it's a show car or daily driver—and enjoy a fun-filled day with fellow car enthusiasts. The entry fee is $20 on the day of the show, so please have cash ready. Admission for spectators is free, with a $5 parking donation per car. This is your chance to showcase your vehicle! Don't miss out! Further details here!

3P Pickleball Perfomance Pro Grand Opening!

Obsessed with Pickleball, seize your chance and get ready to dive into the world of Pickleball at the GRAND OPENING of 3P Pickleball Performance, where you can meet the passionate owners and discover their top-notch products. Indulge in complimentary sweets from Nothing Bundt Cakes, enjoy free beer, wine, and soft drinks courtesy of 3P, and connect with the manufacturers behind the leading pickleball brands offered. Plus, your chance to enter the free raffles for a chance to win amazing prizes! 3P Performance Pro is your ultimate go-to premium destination for Pickleball gear. The grand opening takes place this Saturday, February 22nd, from 11am to 3:30pm at The Shoppes at Dockside, 110 Sixth Ave S, Suite 8, Naples. Further details hereor call 239-692-3438.

16th Annual Swamp Cabbage Ranch Rodeo!

Prepare to saddle up and save the date for an exhilarating live rodeo experience! The Henry County Cattleman's Association is hosting the 16th Annual Swamp Cabbage Ranch Rodeo on Friday, February 21st at 7pm (Youth ranch rodeo) and Saturday, February 22nd at 6pm (Ranch Rodeo) at the LaBelle Rodeo Grounds. Witness the excitement of invitational junior bull riding, along with calf branding, double mugging, team branding, team sorting, and bronc riding. A concession stand will be available on-site. Tickets are just $20 for adults, while children under 10 can attend for free! Don't miss out on the LaBelle Swamp Cabbage Ranch Rodeo! Further details here!

50th Annual Fort Myers Greek Fest

Experience the excitement of the 50th Annual Greek Fest in Fort Myers, running this Friday and Saturday from 11 AM to 11 PM, and Sunday from 11am to 7pm. Bring the whole family to savor mouthwatering authentic Greek cuisine, enjoy captivating dance performances, and listen to live music from the Agean Duo Greek Taverna. There will be carnival rides, games, and a variety of vendors, along with opportunities for church tours. Admission is just $5 for adults, while children under 12 can enter for free, and parking is complimentary at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church. Further details here!

Bonus Events

The Stage Restaurant & Nightclub

Prepare yourself for an extraordinary weekend at THE STAGE, kicking off tonight, Thursday, February 20th, with the sensational THE KINGS OF SWING AND COMEDY FROM THE RAT PACK, featuring the legendary sounds of DEAN MARTIN, FRANK SINATRA, and SAMMY DAVIS JR. On Friday, February 21st, we invite all DEAD HEADS to enjoy DINNER WITH THE DEAD, a Grateful Dead tribute show band infused with a hint of Dylan, rated 5 stars by guests! Saturday, February 22nd, brings BRASS EVOLUTION, a dynamic 10-piece show band performing classics from CHICAGO, EARTH WIND AND FIRE, and BLOOD SWEAT AND TEARS. Finally, on Sunday, February 23, dance the night away with THE REWIND DANCE BAND, celebrating hits from DONNA SUMMER, ETTA JAMES, POINTER SISTERS, MADONNA, and ARETHA FRANKLIN. Savor exquisite cuisine while immersing yourself in a vibrant atmosphere filled with music, dancing, and refreshing drinks. Experience the ultimate fusion of dining and entertainment—come for the food, stay for the fun! Further Details and Show Times Here!

Fort Myers Pro Rodeo

Where cowboys roam free! Hold on tight for the Fort Myers Pro Rodeo! This exciting event is just around the corner, featuring not one, but FOUR thrilling shows! Watch top professionals from across the United States showcase their skills in Bareback Bronc Riding, Steer Wrestling, Tie Down Calf Roping, Team Roping, Saddle Bronc, Barrel Racing, and Bull Riding. This is an experience you won't want to miss! Secure your tickets now at https://fortmyersprorodeo.com/#home. Admission for adults is $38, while kids can enter for just $25, with parking available for $10. Join us on Friday at 7:00 PM, Saturday at 1pm and 7pm, and Sunday at 2pm. Gates open two hours prior to each show, and seating is on a first-come, first-served basis. Kids aged four and under enjoy free admission!

Fruit and Vegetable Carving Class at BARunch

Ignite your creativity at BARunch's thrilling fruit and vegetable carving class this Saturday, February 22nd! Master the art of breathtaking food displays with expert techniques and leave with a fantastic 46-piece carving set, valued at $40. Immerse yourself in practical learning and enhance your culinary presentation skills! For inquiries, reach out at Info@barunchcc.com or call (800) 227-8624. Further details here!

3rd Annual Strawberry Festival at Farmer Joe's

Attention strawberry enthusiasts! Get ready for a berry good time at the 3rd Annual Strawberry Festival at Farmer Joe's! On Saturday, February 22nd, from 11am to 2pm, Cape Coral families can enjoy this FREE event packed with fun. Grab your pre-sale Food & Beverage tickets at Customer Service and head to the Farmer Joe's parking lot for a day full of family fun, local vendors, face painting, delicious food, drinks, and of course...STRAWBERRY EVERYTHING! A big shout-out to the Lee County Sheriff's Office for their support! Further details here!

FOX4 SPORTS🏈🏒🏎️🏁 - THIS WEEKEND - MARK YOUR CALENDARS!

As always, have a Fun and Safe weekend❣️