LABELLE | Some call for cleaner front yards; code change would get cars, RVs stored elsewhere

LABELLE, Fla. — Driving through LaBelle’s quiet, oak-tree covered streets, it’s not unusual to spot boat trailers and vehicles parked in yards.

LaBelle City commissioners are gearing up for a meeting on Thursday where they will discuss a change to the current boat and trailer code that would provide more options for where to park them.

Gregory Strickland, a LaBelle resident of 30 years, comments on the situation, "There's some yards that have seven or eight cars in them, you know?" Strickland says he wants to see a cleaner community, emphasizing the need for tidying up outdoor spaces.

“I try to keep it clean, keep it neat with nothing in my front yard,” Strickland affirms.

Currently, LaBelle's boat and trailer code requires boats and RVs to be parked behind homes. If there isn’t enough room there, residents can park them on the side of the house, away from the street. In both cases, vehicles must be registered in Florida, and privacy fencing is required to block them from neighbors and street view. However, Strickland points out he see’s a lot of people not putting up the necessary fencing.

“There's not enough of it; there needs to be some more,” he insists.

The proposed changes would allow residents to park boat trailers and RVs in their driveways and front yards as long as they’re registered and in clean, working condition. However, any trailers or vehicles parked in yards must still be enclosed by privacy fencing.

Strickland said he hopes this change will contribute to a cleaner and more organized LaBelle. "I'd appreciate it if everyone would try to do a little bit, you know - straighten up and clean up," he encourages.