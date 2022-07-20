Wednesday was the hottest of the year thus far in Fort Myers

Wednesday was a hot day in Southwest Florida. In fact, it was the hottest day of the year thus far in Fort Myers with temperatures of 97. The previous hottest temperature was 96 degrees on July 5 and July 13.

With about two thirds of the way through the month of July, Fort Myers is on pace for the 3rd hottest July on record and hottest since 1981. Its also top 10 hottest in Punta Gorda and hottest July in Naples since 2016.

For the month, Fort Myers has seen 17 of 20 days with above normal temperatures. Of the other three days, 2 days were right at normal, and other day, this past Sunday, was below normal. As whole the month is running 2.25 degrees on average above normal each day.

In fact, every month in 2022 has been above normal in Fort Myers. March was the highest above normal with a warm 5.5 degrees above normal. June was the closest to normal for the month, but still half a degree above normal.

With another two months of summer to go, the summertime heat isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.