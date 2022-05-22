NHC tracking first area of potential tropical development for the 2022 season

FORT MYERS, Fla — It may be May, but the National Hurricane Center is tracking the first area of potential tropical development for the 2022 season. As it is being dubbed, Invest 90 is currently in the north-central Gulf of Mexico and has a 10% chance of development over the next 2 days.

While Invest 90 does have a center of circulation, it will have an uphill battle of strengthening much more beyond its current status. This is because it is battling upper-level wind shear, Saharan Dust, and overall dry air. This has kept storms from developing near its center. If the system wins the battle and is able to becomes a tropical storm, it would be named Alex. That also would make it the 8th straight year, a named storm occurred before June 1st official start of the Atlantic Hurricane Season. That said Invest 90 is expected to move ashore over the next day or two in the Central Gulf.

Regardless of development, the system could produce heavy rainfall and gusty winds over portions of the central Gulf Coast from southeastern Louisiana to the western Florida Panhandle.

This is a great reminder that Hurricane Season is only 10 days away. Now is the time to prepare for what is likely another active season. Fox 4 will be airing an hour-long special on June 1st at 6 pm on 2022 Hurricane Season what you need to know to get yourself ready. Fox 4 meteorologists will be answering your questions on Facebook Live on Thursday. You can submit your questions here.

