WINTER IS HERE: A cold, wet and cloudy day ahead

Here is your forecast for Wednesday, January 22nd, 2025

Good morning, Southwest Florida! It is cold and rainy outside this morning. We are waking up with temperatures in the low to mid 40s and this afternoon we will only climb into the mid to upper 50s which is way below our average high of 75° for this time of the year. Fairly heavy rain will stick around this morning but should start to move out by lunchtime giving us a temporary break from the rain. It will stay breezy and cold despite the rain slowing down. The wind will stay out of the north gusting 15-20mph.

Overnight, the rain starts to move back in from the south and that means that the morning commute tomorrow will be wet and cold once again. Like today, tomorrow we will only see our highs climb into the mid to upper 50s under mostly cloudy skies with the wind continuing out of the north.

Friday we should start to see more sunshine return, but it stays cold with highs in the low 60s. As a matter of fact, the coldest air won't arrive until Saturday morning where we will wake up in the mid to upper 30s.

We warm up over the weekend. Saturday's highs will be in the mid to upper 60s and Sunday we will be in the upper 70s and we will stay there through the early and mid parts of next week.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

